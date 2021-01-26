Doris Eileen Pulsipher
March 18, 1935 – January 20, 2021
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our family’s matriarch peacefully, surrounded by her children, went to be with her Lord, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Spokane, WA, at 85 years old. Doris was born to Walter and Dorothy Esterby in Bemidji, MN. Her childhood was spent in Minnesota and Ohio, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, where she attended Wenatchee High School. She later attended business school in Seattle, WA.
She left the valley to live and work in the Gresham, OR, and Seattle, WA, areas, before returning to her home in Wenatchee, in 1978. There, she married the love of her life, John E. Pulsipher, who, sadly, passed in 2003.
Doris spent her working years in Wenatchee as a para-professional in accounting, employed by J.N. Vale Roofing and later, Homchick-Koch-Smith and Associates. After retiring, she volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels.
Due to the effects of Alzheimer’s, her last months were spent living with her daughter and son-in-law in Spokane, WA. There she was tucked in every night with a kiss and the words, “We love you, Mom.”
Doris’ passions were dance, ballet, and reading. Her life was spent taking loving care of her family and all those around her.
Doris is survived by a son, Thomas B. Zitting (Tere) of Portland, OR; daughter, AnnaLisa Ludwig (Steve McKee) of Spokane, WA; daughter, CarolLee Burnett (Kevin, deceased) of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren (Tom’s children): Jessica, Kyle, John, Tomi, Kim, and Keith; (AnnaLisa’s children): Eric, Greg, and Tristine; (CarolLee’s children): Jason, Shawn, and Jennifer; many great and great-great-grandchildren; four stepsons; two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John E. Pulsipher; son, Gregory W. Zitting; mother, Dorothy Berg; sister, Barbara Cunningham; grandmother, Cora Peterson; and three grandchildren: Mick, Sara, and Tamara Zitting.
Doris will again join her husband on her birthday, in a private inurnment at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA.