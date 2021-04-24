Doris Germaine Gerfy
September 8, 1937 – April 18, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Doris Germaine Gerfy, 83, a 36 year East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1937, in Sanford, ME, to the late Wilfred and Georgiana (Johnson) Boisvert. Doris attended school in Sanford. In 1957, she married John Paul Gerfy. Together, they made their military homes in New Hampshire, Spain, Northern Maine, Texas, Iceland, Germany, Las Vegas, and Hawaii, prior to settling down in East Wenatchee, WA. Besides raising a family, Doris worked at the military day care facilities, before having her own in-home daycare for several years prior to retirement.
Doris had a strong love for animals. She fed birds and squirrels in her yard daily. She always had a family pet or two. At times, she would take in stray cats and she always had an interest in the neighborhood dogs, who knew they could come to her door for treats. At the end of her life, she found much comfort in her dog, CeCe. Being a grandmother was always important; she loved to hear about or receive visits from her grandchildren. Following retirement, Doris found solace at home with John. She enjoyed following sports and politics, reading, word search puzzles, and playing cards. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends and family and kept a sense of humor until the end.
She is survived by three sons: Michael Paul Gerfy (Mary Stevens) of Henderson, NV, Stephen John Gerfy (Charlene Sewell) of Las Vegas, NV, and Thomas Matthew (Serena) Gerfy of Santa Rita, Guam; one daughter: Lisa (Ric) Van Well of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Matthew (Francesca) of Henderson, NV, Christopher Gerfy of Henderson, NV, Joshua and Andrew Van Well of East Wenatchee, WA, John (LJ) Gerfy of Santa Rita, Guam; three great-grandchildren: Amelia, Oliver, and Riley Gerfy all of Henderson, NV. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and ten siblings: Rolande, Jeanne, Juliette, Rene, Gerard, Elaine, Annette, Roger, Richard, and Therese.
The family of Doris would like to thank the following: Sharron Parker, friend to Doris and her family for 25 years; Priscyla Carrillo, who was her in-home caregiver and part of our family for the past two years; Miriam Shieni, and the wonderful ladies at the Caring Cottage who provided end of life care; Dr. Kyra Carpenter of Confluence Health; and Confluence Home Health and Hospice.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 1965, Wenatchee, WA 98807.
A private Graveside Burial will take place in July of 2021. You are invited to view her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.