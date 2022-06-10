Doris Jean Byerley Rogers
East Wenatchee, WA
“Every child will learn to read”
Doris Rogers
Doris Jean Byerley Rogers, wife, mother, educator, student, community volunteer, and life-long Presbyterian-Christian, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in East Wenatchee, WA, due to complications following a long battle with Alzheimers. She was 86 years old.
Doris was born in American Falls, ID, on June 20, 1935, to Mary Fern and Burl Byerley. Doris attended grade school at Wiley City and Yakima, WA, and attended junior and senior high school in Walla Walla, WA, graduating in 1954. She then attended Whitworth University in Spokane, WA, graduating in 1958, with a BS in home economics. On Ground Hog's Day, February 2, 1958, Doris was married to John Harvey Rogers, a fellow student at Whitworth.
Beginning from a young age, Doris worked hard, always keeping busy with a variety of jobs, pursuits, and her career. As a child she helped out on the family farm. Later, she worked packing plums and picking fruit, which she did not enjoy. While attending college, she worked summers as lead cook for a pea harvest crew. After marrying John, and graduating from college, and as John completed his final year, she paid the household bills working as a lab technician for Carnation Dairy as a member of the Teamsters Union. Around the same time she worked independently, earning a good living as a seamstress, advertising her services on bulletin boards.
After John graduated from college, he worked for two years in Spokane as Doris had two babies. John and Doris then packed up their children and their few possessions, and drove to Louisville, KY, where John attended a theological seminary. Doris went to work teaching sewing and home decorating at the local community college and as a part time county extension agent in the 4-H program.
After John earned his Master's degree in theology, John and Doris packed up their kids again and traveled to Wrangell, AK, where John took a position as the pastor of the Wrangell Presbyterian church and Doris would be a stay at home mom. Doris loved being a dedicated mom, but the stay at home part, not so much - she went right back to work. She worked as a bookkeeper at the local seafood cannery. She worked as a part time teacher for the Bureau of Indian Affairs where she discovered she loved teaching. The following summer, she packed up her kids (and John) and traveled to Seattle, WA, where she attended Seattle Pacific University to earn her teaching certificate before returning to Wrangell to become a full time second grade teacher. While in Wrangell, Doris also volunteered, creating the local 4-H program.
In 1972, John and Doris moved their family for the last time to Cashmere, WA, where John took a position as the pastor of the Cashmere Presbyterian Church. Her Alaska teaching certificate did not qualify her to teach in Washington State, so she took up sewing instruction, first in her basement and later, at Fashion Fabrics in Wenatchee. Doris then commuted to Ellensburg, WA, where she attended Central Washington University (CWU) for two years to earn her teaching certificate. Certificate in hand, Doris then worked as a substitute teacher throughout the Wenatchee Valley for some time. Doris finally obtained a full time teaching position at Vale Elementary in Cashmere.
After obtaining a position at Vale Elementary Doris continued to commute to CWU on weekends and summers until earning her Master's degree in education. This led to Doris taking the position as the remedial reading instructor at Vale. While running Vale's reading program, Doris continued to commute to CWU evenings and summers where she earned her administration certification. This led to Doris working part time as a vice principal at Vale Elementary while continuing to teach in the reading lab. Eventually, Doris would return full time to running Vale's reading lab, where she would continue until retirement.
Doris was a life-long and very involved Presbyterian. Throughout life's journey, Doris found a Presbyterian church in which she joined membership and became involved.
She began attending church as a child. As a teen, she served as treasurer of her churchs' youth group and her invovement continued from there. She attended a Presbyterian University - Whitworth. She facilitated womens bible study groups, taught Sunday schools, coordinated vacation bible schools, counseled and directed church camps. She served as an ordained deacon, and as an ordained elder several times. She traveled North Central Washington in support of congregations and pastors. She coordinated interdenominational dinner parties in Cashmere and Friday Morning Breakfast for Cashmere's high schoolers in her basement. For over six decades, Doris was engaged with her local church and prepared to roll up her sleeves and get involved.
Doris enjoyed planning meals and entertaining. She had a lot of fun hunting down recipes, reading cookbooks, and putting on the perfect meal. In Wrangell, Doris would invite homesick fishermen and children attending the Bureau of Indian Affairs school over for dinners.
Around 2004, Doris suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, but with physical and occupational therapy, recovered. Doris rolled up her sleeves, researched brain injuries and practiced brain exercises. In 2014, Doris was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease. In 2016, John moved Doris and himself into an apartment at Bonaventure's East Wenatchee assisted living residence to provide Doris with better care. Under the watchful eye and loving care of the Bonaventure front line workers and John's tireless efforts, Doris received excellent care and lived a good life. Finally, last Monday, on June 6, 2022, Doris passed on. She is loved and will be missed by family, friends, students, and fellow parishioners. We love you Doris Jean Byerley Rogers.
Doris is survived by her husband, John Rogers; son, Dave (Deborah) Rogers; daughter, Lori (Lee) Cain; two grandchildren: Evan Cain and Naomi Cain (Jake); brother, Dick (Beth) Byerley: and numerous nephews and nieces. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Louis; and her sister, Carolyn.
A Memorial Service is planned in the future. Doris' family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cashmere Schools Foundation for the support of reading and literacy for children at www.cashmereschoolsfoundation.org or 210 S. Division Street, Cashmere, WA, 98815.