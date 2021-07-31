Doris Louise Whitmire
October 2, 1935 – July 25, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Doris Louise Whitmire, 85, a lifelong Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, at Wenatchee Valley Medical Center Hospital. Doris was born on October 2, 1935, in Leavenworth, WA, to the late Con and Sadie (Howerton) Fisher. She was raised and received her education in Leavenworth. She met Franklin Whitmire in the summer of 1954, and the two were married just a few months later, on November 13, 1954, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They made their first home near Leavenworth, later moving to Cashmere, WA. They made the move to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1964, where they have lived ever since.
Doris worked packing apples for many years. She was always one of the fastest packers in the shed. She worked for several different companies through the years.
Doris was a loving and caring mother. She raised her boys and always welcomed all of their friends. She always opened her door and welcomed anyone into her home and treated them like family. Anyone who came to her house always got a wonderful meal. She loved to cook, and she was really good at it!
Summers were very special to Doris. It was during the summer that she always had a house full of grandkids. She enjoyed taking them fishing and camping or just spending the days out in the pool.
After fully retiring, Doris and Franklin enjoyed traveling to Apache Junction, AZ, during the winter months for several years. In the most recent years, she spent a lot of time square dancing and participating in many events with the senior center.
Doris attended the Wenatchee First Assembly of God. Her faith and love for Jesus was so evident in the way she lived her life. She prayed for her children and grandchildren every day. She was always there to listen and give advice, whenever they called or stopped by. She truly was an inspiration to everyone she met. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed.
Doris is survived by her husband, Franklin Whitmire; two children: Lyle Franklin (Gerri) Whitmire of Puyallup, WA, and Dale (Jamie) Whitmire of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Con and Sadie Fisher; son, Jeffery Dean Whitmire; brothers: Melvin and Edwin Fisher; and sisters: Bernice Carpenter and Lola Bussard.
A Service and Viewing will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. A reception will follow. You are invited to visit Doris’ Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can leave a memory for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.