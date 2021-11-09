Doris M. Stubbs

Doris Marie (Tull) Stubbs passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, November 5, 2021, listening to her favorite music by Iz, with her daughters: Deanna (Haynes) Johnson and Andra Stubbs by her side. Doris was called to heaven. Doris loved her rescue dog, Scooby, being around her friends and family, watching sports including the Vegas Golden Knights, and keeping up on local news.
Doris was the kind of person whose genuine warmth and kindness touched everyone she knew. She made friends easily and really enjoyed visiting with people. Doris loved cooking for folks in the home she took pride in. She was a great listener, gentle, but brave, strong, and patient.
Doris was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Cornelia and George "Babe" Tull. She grew up in Entiat, WA, alongside her brother, Paul. Doris lived in California, where her daughter, Deanna, was born, as well as Oregon, and later, Arkansas and Nevada. Doris worked for the Forest Service, and married, John Stubbs, in Entiat, in 1968. Their daughter, Andra, was born in Wenatchee. Doris worked as an apple packer and raised her family in the Peshastin and Dryden, WA, area, and later, Cashmere, WA, where they lived for many years. While living in Arkansas, Doris volunteered teaching adult literacy classes and was proud of her recognition for volunteer of the year award. She spent many of her retirement years in Las Vegas and her favorite travel destination was Hawaii.
Doris was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters: Deanna and Andra and their spouses; grandchildren: Lindsay Johnson Sieverkropp and Zackary Johnson and their spouses; along with three great-grandchildren. Doris will be reunited in heaven with her mother, Cornelia; father, Babe; and brother, Paul. No services to be held.
