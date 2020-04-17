Doris Marie Pace Moore
September 11, 1933-March 6, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Doris Marie Moore, 86, a long-time resident of East Wenatchee, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1933, in East Wenatchee, to Berlie and Myrtle Pace. She attended school in Chelan, WA. At the age of 16, she met Robert “Bob” Moore when he came to her home to borrow an iron, where she lived and he worked, at BB Orchard Ranch in Manson, WA. They married, November 22, 1949.
Doris had two careers during her life. She was a full-time wife and mother to her husband and her eight children. She also packed apples in various warehouses in the valley. She considered Malaga Co-Op her second home. She had many friends everywhere she worked and some frienemies. (Those were the women who tried so hard to “out pack” her at work.) Some succeeded, but on very rare occasions.
When she wasn’t working, everyone knew where to find her on weekdays between the hours of 12:00-2:00 because that is when “As the World Turns” and “The Guiding Light” aired. She loved her soaps and never missed them.
She also loved the Apple Blossom Festival. She was always so excited to go the park and see her favorite vendor to add a few more funny T-shirts to her already voluminous collection. He was always happy to see her and remembered her by name. She would always walk away with no less than six to seven items. It can be easily argued that she was his best customer.
Doris was surrounded by family and friends during her final days. She knew how much she was loved by everyone and she made sure to tell us all how much she loved us before she passed away. She fought hard for several days out of the love she had for her children and grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Moore; youngest son, David Moore; parents, Berlie and Myrtle Pace; step-mother, Florence Pace; brothers: Bob, Malcom, and Chuck Pace; and sisters: Maxie Blatchford and Lora McLauren. She is survived by sister, Ruth McCollum of East Wenatchee, WA; her children: Jerry Moore of Yakima, WA, Rick Moore of Canaan, NH, Sherry Moore of Entiat, WA, Kelly Moore of Corvallis, MT, Kathy Moore of Clayton, WA, Lora and Jim Jaeger of North Port, FL, and Trisha Walker of East Wenatchee, WA; nine grandchildren: Anne, Sophia, Amanda, Jami, Corinne, Kathryn, Robert, Jesse, and Berlie; and 14 great-grandchildren: Kelvin, Nora, Anthony, Dominick, Layla, Sebastian, Armando, Mia, Olivia, Stella, Jaeger, Faith, Gracie, and Sawyer.
Due to the pandemic, her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.