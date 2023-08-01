Doris Tussey, a long-time Lynden resident, died on May 1, 2023, at the age of 105. Doris was born to Elias and Helen Tanasiuk in January of 1918, near Wostok, Alberta. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Brian) Koester and Linda Bortles; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; several of her 17 siblings; and many nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis B. Tussey, Jr.; and son-in-law, Lynel Bortles.
Her husband served in the Air Force, so she lived in many places in the United States and in Germany. Before moving to Lynden, she was a long-time resident of East Wenatchee, WA.
Doris was the anchor for her family and a much-loved honorary grandmother to friends of the family. She is remembered for her generosity and hospitality; you could be sure you would be fed the minute you walked in her door, and visitors could count on her to remember their favorite dish or sweet. Doris kept an immaculate home and loved to garden. She had a wonderful smile and a witty sense of humor. She was a joy to be around.
Doris was adventuresome and tough. Even well into her ninth decade, she did not shy away from new experiences. She went to a Colorado Rockies baseball game the day after she was discharged from a Denver hospital. She was 89 at the time. At 91, she took a raft trip down the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. She may have been the oldest woman ever to do so, according to the guide. After hitting the century mark, the adventures occurred closer to home, entertaining family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 338 N. Park St., Lynden, WA, 98264, on September 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Whatcom County Hospice. Doris's family is very grateful for the Hospice staff, who made it possible to honor Doris wish to stay in her home until her death.
Doris died safe in the knowledge that she would never again have to witness a Donald Trump presidential campaign or presidency.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lynden, WA.