Doris Viola Trapp
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Orondo, WA)
Doris Viola Trapp, 101, passed peacefully on December 2, 2021. Doris was born on June 23, 1920, in Ritzville, WA, to the late Lavine and Matha Bauer. She was the second of eight children, all of which preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Ritzville High School.
In 1938, Doris married Clyde Landon “Lanny” Trapp and the two settled in Orondo, WA, on Trapp Orchards. Together, they had four children: Laurence “Larry,” Barbara, Shirley, and Lois. For many years, she worked in the Trapp shed sorting apples. Doris’s main passion was being a caregiver to all. She enjoyed spending many hours caring for her nieces and nephews, along with her grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. Her home was always the neighborhood kid’s house with endless hours of mystery and adventure.
Doris treasured time spent with her family. She shared many hours of conversation with them on her front porch. She had the pleasure of not only knowing her children and grandchildren, but, her great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren, five generations in all.
Doris was involved in multiple clubs, from the Orondo Ladies Club to the Orondo Gardening Club, where she served on the committee. She also served on the Orondo Election Board and wrote the Orondo News for the Waterville paper. For over two decades, she did custodial work at the Orondo Church. Her grandchildren will preserve the memories of running on the hardwood floors in their socks, “helping” her dust. She loved gardening, embroidery, picture puzzles, and dancing. She and her brother, Herman, would go out to the Friday Night Dance Hall in Sprague, WA. Doris travelled to Canada, Washington D.C., Alaska, California, and Missouri, to visit family. She always enjoyed taking day trips to see the various sights.
After Lanny’s death, in 1987, Doris continued to live in Orondo, until eight years ago, when she moved to Blossom Valley Assisted Living. She charmed staff and made many friends during her time there. We are grateful for the care and love that surrounded her.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Allen Dancy, deceased) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Shirley (Larry Ibsen, deceased) of Penllyn, PA, and Lois (Dave Van Selus, deceased) of Fayetteville, NC; as well as eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanny; son, Larry (Claudia, living); and her beloved cat, Phynque.
Doris was a pleasure to all who knew her and will be remembered for her love and kindness. She was more than a mother or grandmother; she was a best friend and confidant. Her grand, contagious smile will be engraved in our minds and on our hearts forever.
A Funeral will be held for Doris at the Orondo Cemetery, on December 15, 2021. at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA.