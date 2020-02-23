Dorothea Irelene King
East Wenatchee, WA
Dorothea Irelene King went to be with the Lord, on February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Spokane, WA, on August 6, 1923, and went to the Seattle, WA, area as a teenager. She graduated from West Seattle High School, where she met and fell in love with a classmate's brother, Arthur J. King, Jr. They married in 1942, and after the war, they moved to North Lake in South King County, where they raised their children. When the children reached school age, she went to work at Rohr Aircraft as their receptionist.
Later, she fulfilled a dream by opening a dress shop "Dorothea King's Fine Fashions" in Auburn, WA, where she mentored young women and adults, by helping them select appropriate attire for whatever occasion called for a new outfit. During this time, she was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi.
As her husband neared retirement, at the age of 55, she decided that becoming a sales representative for scarves, handbags, and clothing, would allow them to travel the Pacific Northwest together, making sales calls in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Once again, she loved what she did and made many new friends who became like family.
After her husband's death in 2002, Dorothea moved to Cashmere, WA, and immediately embraced a new life. A friend observed that it was like she was "drinking from the fire hydrant of life"! She became a member of the Cashmere Presbyterian Church and was actively involved. She cherished her church family, frequently taking soup or a meal to an ailing church member. She helped prepare weekly dinners for Alpha—a three year Bible Study Curriculum, with her dear friends, Doris and Pastor John Rogers. The Upper Valley Disciples group was also very important to her.
Dorothea was a charter member of the Elizabeth Weythman Questers International group and even published a study paper on springerles, a German Christmas cookie. For years, she volunteered at the Cashmere Museum reception desk and enthusiastically participated in Friends of Old Mission, the ladies support group for the Museum, making many apple pies and sometimes winning the pie contest at Apple Days. The Cashmere Food Bank was close to her heart and she helped there, as she could, and she helped prepare Community Dinners, when her church was responsible.
When she moved to Bonaventure, almost five years ago, she described it as being on a 24/7 cruise. She was probably their best salesperson, encouraging friends or anyone she met to move there. She could often be found playing Bingo, Bridge, attending happy hour, or perhaps going on a bus trip to Lake Wenatchee. The staff was wonderful and added to her enjoyment of living there.
Dorothea had an amazing spirit and a zest for life. New experiences fueled her soul. She holds the record as the oldest person to ride the zipline at Ingall's Creek Enrichment Center, and went parasailing in Mexico in her mid-80's. The family has fond memories of weekends and vacations spent on Hood Canal, where they fished in front of their cabin or gathered oysters and clams from the beach.
She loved people and never met a stranger. She could almost always be recognized by the beautiful scarves she wore.
Dorothea is survived by her son, A. J. King III and wife Terri; daughter, Pamela Wonn and husband Jim; grandson, Lance King and wife, Anastasia; and great-grandsons: Mathias and Julius. Her husband, Arthur J. King; and grandson, Jason King predeceased her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kerry Jurgess, Dr. Julia Moukharskaya, Allison Williams, and all the others at Confluence Health who contributed to the quality of her life.
There will be a Memorial Service at Bonaventure, 50 29th St. NW, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A Service of Internment at Tahoma Veterans National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. Because Dorothea loved her birthday and a party, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church on her birthday, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Anyone who is attending any of these commemorative events is welcome to wear a scarf in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 243, Cashmere, WA, 98815 or the Cashmere Museum Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 332, Cashmere, WA, 98815. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.