Dorothy Claire Rogers
Cashmere, WA
Dorothy Claire Rogers (nee Nicholson), 97, of Cashmere, WA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Cashmere Post Acute. She was born on March 12, 1924, to Daniel and Claire Nicholson of Peshastin, WA. She graduated from Peshastin High School, in 1942, and reigned as “Princess Peshastin.”
Dorothy received her teaching degree from Central Washington College of Education (now Central Washington University), in 1946. Her legendary teaching career began the same year in Colfax, WA. In the early 1960’s, she joined the staff at Peshastin-Dryden Elementary, where she taught fourth grade. “Mrs. Rogers” retired from the classroom in 1991. She famously kept scrapbooks documenting her teaching days in the car, so she could reminisce with former students when she ran into them throughout the valley. A topic of conversation during these run-ins was sure to involve Mrs. Rogers’ innovative projects, “The Restaurant” and “Bellevue Exchange.”
On August 18, 1946, Dorothy married Lee Maurice “Maury” Rogers. The couple moved to Cashmere, where they raised their three children: Tom, Jim, and Janis. Maury and Dorothy were active members of the Cashmere United Methodist Church and supporters of local athletics.
After retirement, Grandma Dorothy was involved in her grandkids’ many activities, including: dance, athletics, and theater. She enjoyed traveling to Prince Edward Island to visit relatives and accompanied brother, Don, to his U.S. Navy reunions throughout the country. She was a faithful shopping companion and organized yard sales that were reminiscent of a department store. She was known for her kindness, a hot thermos of coffee in hand, and her trademark smile with a twinkle in her eye.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Tom Rogers and wife, Kate, of Wenatchee, WA; son-in-law, Brett Drescher of Orondo, WA; four grandchildren: Aaron Rogers and wife, Laura, Jessica Griffin and husband, Nathaniel, Kacey Roberts and husband, Zach, and Allison Cooper and husband, Isaac; and five great-grandchildren: Zachery, Samantha, Brianna, Stasi, and Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Claire Nicholson; brother, Donald Nicholson; husband, Maury Rogers; son, James Rogers; and daughter, Janis Drescher.
A service to Celebrate the Life of Dorothy Rogers will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Cashmere United Methodist Church or Central Washington University at https://www.cwu.edu/.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.