Dorothy Clark Kennedy passed away at 106 years old, on August 15, 2021.
She was a lifetime resident of the Cashmere, WA, area where she and her husband operated an apple orchard. She was active in various community organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kennedy, whom she married February 1, 1936, and by her parents, Sim & Hazel Smith. She is survived by her three children: Kay Smoot, Joan Russie (Dan), and Kim Kennedy (Christie). She has seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family Graveside Service arranged by Jones & Jones-Betts. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory, please send to the Cashmere School Foundation, 210 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA 98815.
