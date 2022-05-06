Dorothy “Dodie” A. McGaha
January 24, 1923 – August 19, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy “Dodie” A. McGaha, 98, passed peacefully into Glory, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Senior Delight AFH Oasis in East Wenatchee, WA. Dorothy was born near Santa Fe, MO, on January 24, 1923, to Oliver “Ollie” and Jewel (Key) Abell. She was the fourth of six children, born and raised on the family farm until high school age. Upon graduating, she went to work for A.P. Green Fire Brick Co. as a bookkeeper/typist. Desiring to “try her wings”, she flew to Idaho with her brother and family. Then, gravitated to the west, where she met and married Marshall Thompson in Bellingham, WA. They had Marsha and Patty. Their marriage dissolved. The next six years, Dorothy, with two little girls, settled in Wenatchee, WA, where she met the love of her life, Coy “Sam” McGaha. They worked at Safeway together. After dating and going to church together, they got married on Columbus Day, October 13, 1958, in Coeur dAlene, ID. They were accompanied by good friends, Frank and Carmen Collinson, as witnesses.
Sam joined the Army, and was sent to Fort Belvoir, VA. Dorothy followed and worked for Melpar, a Military contractor, as a secretary. Two years later, a baby girl came along and then, the long drive back to Washington with three girls and a dog. Dorothy worked as a proofreader for Wenatchee Daily World, a brief stay in Chelan, WA, as a bookkeeper, then a receptionist and bookkeeper for Dr. William Butler, Optometrist. When she decided to retire, she opened a shop called “The 3 Wisemen”, where she sold wooden toys. Sam made, prayed and shared the Word of God with all who entered. She was a friend of many. Sam and Dorothy attended Wenatchee First Assembly of God in Wenatchee, WA, for all these years, making true lifelong friendships. Dorothy spoke at many churches and women's retreats. She was known for her spunk, her laughter, and her wisdom, but mostly her deep love of Jesus Christ. She was also known for sending cards and notes of encouragement and her generosity knew no bounds.
She was a loving wife and friend, a wonderful mother, and embraced the new role of grandmother, and later, great-grandmother, and thus, became the journey of being “Dodie”. The name stuck. In her mid-80's. Dodie wanted to have her own sport, so she took up bowling. She joined the senior league and had many “200” games and won numerous ribbons and pins. She enjoyed the people and made many friends. One of Dodie's favorite titles was that of “The Skittle Lady” at church. She loved children, babies, all. She would give them five Skittles, “because thats all they can hold in their little hands”. In honor of her love and kindness to all children, there are five Skittles in her Urn.
Dodie was preceded in death by her parents; Oliver and Jewel Abell; siblings: CJ (Margie) Abell, Bernice (John) Ferrugia, Kenneth (Mildred) Abell, Lorene (Luby) Groesch, Maxine (Frank) Ferrugia; and daughter, Patricia “Patty” Thompson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Coy “Sam” McGaha; eldest daughter, Marsha F. Rivera; granddaughter, Heather Rivera; great-grandchildren: Gage, Dakota, and Mia; youngest daughter, Lisa K. (Greg) Berdan; grandson, Jacob “Jake” A. Trimble. (You will forever be my Lil Mama-Shesha).
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Wenatchee Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, Senior Delight AFH Oasis LLC, 2125 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.