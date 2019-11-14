Dorothy "Dot" Schmitten
October 13, 1927- November 11, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy Belle “Dot” Schmitten was born on October 13, 1927, in Lorenzo, NE, to Raymond and Nellie Brown. She passed away on November 11, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. Dot and eight other siblings: May, Rose, Raymond, Wilma, Walt, Finise, Bobby, and Bonnie, were born in Colorado and Nebraska, where she spent the first ten years of her life. In August of 1939, the family moved out to Washington, landing in East Wenatchee, WA, where her dad promptly found work as a mechanic, and hauling fruit for Wells and Wade Fruit Company using his own truck. The family picked pears and apples in Wenatchee and then, apples and hops in Yakima, WA, while living in a tent. The youngest brother, Howard, was born in Wenatchee. After a couple years in East Wenatchee, the family moved to the farming community of Bryant, WA, near Arlington, WA. There, they lived on a small dairy farm. Dot and the rest of the kids helped on the farm by milking cows every day. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1947, Dot moved back to Wenatchee to live with her sister, Rose, and Rose’s husband, Carl Obergh. She attended beauty school in Wenatchee, married Erwin Miller and they made their home in Dryden, WA, on Saunders Rd. She worked in beauty shops in Cashmere, WA, and opened the Peshastin, WA, Beauty Shop in 1951. Erwin and Dot brought their daughter, Marcia, into their life in 1955. Erwin died in a car accident in 1956.
Dot had wonderful friends and within a few years, she was introduced to a young local businessman who was raising his two teenagers: Rollie and Connie, as a single man. The two were married in 1960, and the family grew to four kids in 1963, with the birth of the baby brother, Raymond. The Schmitten family has always been grateful to Beve and Vi Spears for matchmaking our parents and leaving us with generational friendships between our two families.
Life with the Schmitten’s became a series of adventures, where every adventure had a common denominator, “family”. Bud was not one to sit around when he wasn't managing the sawmill or his orchard property. Every weekend was planned out to live life to the fullest. Dot was charged with preparing the family for every adventure that a family could have in the Pacific Northwest. Trout fishing, horse packing, trailer camping, water skiing, mushroom foraging, snow skiing, commercial fishing, and deer hunting were among the favorites. Dot was the guide, the cook, the card dealer, the boat driver, the fish cleaner, and the Cub Scout leader.
“Grandma Dot” was also the voice of reason for hundreds of kids in Cashmere. She was reliable and always available to talk with in her home on Division Street, where there was always food on the table. She was always ready for a game of Skip-Bo too.
Dot was very involved in the local community: The Red Cross Gray Ladies, Cashmere Women's Club, Cashmere Lioness, Children’s Orthopedic, and many more clubs. She did hair at Cashmere Convalescent Center every week for over 50 years.
Dot is survived by her brother, Bobby Brown of Mt. Vernon, WA; sister, Bonnie Wright of Hood River, OR; son, Rolland Schmitten (Barbara); daughter , Connie Tarver; daughter, Marcia Miller; son, Ray Schmitten (Trish); and her 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Borseth, Heidi Schmitten-Barnes, D’Lynn Butts, Chris Tarver, Wendy Tarver, Tiffany Courdner, Heather Coffey, Ryan Schmitten, Mike Schmitten, Tyson Schmitten, and Rolland T. Schmitten. Dot has 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Bud” Schmitten; and grandson, Rolland A. Schmitten Jr. (RAS).
The Schmitten family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Bonaventure and the Central Washington Hospital M1 unit for all the loving care and compassion you provided Dot in the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital donation site at givetoseattlechildrens.org/give or sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA, 98105
Dot’s Life will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, WA. Interment will be at Cashmere Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee,WA.