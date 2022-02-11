Dorothy Downing
1924- 2022
Soap Lake, WA
Dorothy Downing, aged 98, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great, great- grandmother passed into the arms of her Savior on February 7, 2022. I think she did so to avoid having to face the mid-term elections.
Born in 1924 and reared in Nez Perce ID, she graduated high school at age 16, and advanced to Lewiston Normal School, where she received her first teaching certificate. Married in 1944, Mr. and Mrs. Downing followed EBb's educational and flight careers around Idaho until 1957, when they moved to Soap Lake. Dorothy finished her requirements to teach in Washington and taught in the Ephrata School District. She completed her master's degree in librarianship from the University of Washington in 1970.
Dorothy has always been a community participant and volunteer. She functioned or led in the following: JCs in McCal,l ID, McCall Ski Club, where her son, Ron, learned to ski race, Suds and Sun Chair in Soap Lake, WA, Soap Lake Dance Club, Flying Club, Boat Club, Selective Service Board, Bridge Club (where she took such pride in winning high score). Her connections in Washington D.C. helped her secure for Big Bend Community College a contract to educate military dependents in Germany. She was on the Grant County Museum Board and took classes in German language. She turned down a job offer to head the Central Washington University Library (because her husband didn't want to move.) She taught Stretch and Sew. And traveled down the Mississippi River, went to a World Journalists Convention in Korea, and took Dad to Europe and Hawaii. He preferred the Pacific Northwest.
Dorothy was independent, loyal, determined, steadfast and smart as a whip. She worked in politics and we grew up with senior Senators Magnuson and Jackson, Congressman McCormack, and many others at our dinner table in Soap Lake. She fought for truth in a couple of local court cases. She told the new policeman who pulled her over that “she had to get to the bank before it closed”, gave him her address to catch her there and drove off. They became fast friends.
Dorothy's leadership in the Soap Lake Garden Club resulted in the construction, funding, and dedication of “Calling the Healing Waters” and She reinstituted the annual Pow-Wow with the Colville Nation.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Downing; and all of their collected siblings. She is survived by her family - Ron (Barb) Downing, Jeff, Barth, Jeremy and Joe, Randy (Kathy) Downing, Staci, Shad, Dionne and Jason, Diana McAlister, Becky, Debra, Bethany and Kaitlyn, Debbii (Dave) Anderson, Whitney, Kelsey and Skyler.
We all knew to pay ourselves first (savings account) and the reason we did most things was “because we can!” When our spirits would flag, she would tell us, “We can do it!” And we did. February 3, 2022, she said to me, “I've lived my life so that all you kids could be together in a loving way.”
There will be a public Celebration of Dorothy's Life held at Calling the Healing Waters, in Smokiam Park Beach in Soap Lake on June 25, 2022. Gifts may be forwarded to the Soap Lake Senior Center or Family Academy P.O. Box 157, Arlington, WA, 98223.