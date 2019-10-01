Dorothy Haight
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy Battermann Haight, 88, joined her beloved Jesus Christ, September 26, 2019. She was born April 25, 1931, to Gilbert and Velma (Lathrop) Battermann in Wenatchee, WA. At the age of three, her family moved to Grand Coulee, WA, and lived there until she was five, while her father worked on Grand Coulee Dam. They also lived in Electric City, WA, Lone Pine, CA, and Fresno, CA. Dorothy spent the last two years of high school in Oregon City, OR, where she graduated from Trinity Lutheran School. She attended Business College in Walla Walla, WA, and then spent two years in Addison, IL, working and living at a Lutheran Children’s Home.
She moved back to Wenatchee, where she married Elmer Haight, Jr., on November 2, 1952. They lived in East Wenatchee, WA, and were active at Faith Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four children. In 1964, the family moved to Springfield, IL, where Elmer attended the Lutheran Seminary to become a pastor. In 1968, they moved to Vernal, UT, where Elmer pastored a church for ten years. They then ministered to a church in Othello, WA, until 1985. At that time, they retired in Leavenworth, WA, before returning to Wenatchee.
Dorothy was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee and was active in the churches they served in Utah and Washington.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; and one brother, George Battermann. She is survived by two daughters: Terrisa Hibbett (Mike) of Wenatchee, WA, and Diane Eilmes (Kevin) of Yakima, WA; two sons: Robert (Babette) of Peyton, CO, and Douglas Haight, of Shoreline, WA; three sisters: Anna Pieratt (Jim), Julia King, and Kathleen Pickar; four grandchildren: Robbie, Kelli, Katey, and Charlie.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.