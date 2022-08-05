Dorothy June Law
1928 – 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy June Law passed peacefully on July 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. June was born in Vancouver BC, the only child of Victor Charles and Doris Amy Wainewright.
She met Jack, her husband of 66 years, at King Edward High School, where she was the accompanist for the choir and he was the photographer for the yearbook. After high school, June earned her Piano Performance Certificates through the Royal Schools of Music. She and Jack were married in 1950, attained U.S. citizenship, and moved to the states. June worked as a bank teller in Seattle, WA, while Jack served in the U.S. Army. When he returned from Korea, he completed his graduate work and the couple moved to Des Moines, IA, and started a family.
They moved to Fort Collins, CO, in 1973, where June was the pianist for the Women's Choral Society. The Laws were very active in their church and led retreat weekends for Christian Marriage Encounter.
After the children were grown, Jack's work took them overseas. The couple lived in Sanaa, Yemen, Beijing, China, and Cairo, Egypt, before retiring to Wenatchee, WA, in 1993. They were members of the Wenatchee Free Methodist and Eastmont Baptist Churches.
After her beloved husband passed in 2017, June lived out her days at Blossom Valley Assisted Living, where she delighted the staff with her sense of humor and tales of world travel.
June is survived by her children: Cameron (Kathy) Law, and Adrienne (Law) Cook; five grandchildren: Lindsey Law, Eric Law, Brendan Cook, Meghan (Cook) Morvant, Miranda (Cook) Angel; and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on August 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Gifts can be made in her name to Confluence Health Hospice of Wenatchee, WA, https://confluencehealthfoundation.org/our-impact/donate-online/. Arrangements in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
