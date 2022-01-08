Dorothy L. Gribnau
Wenatchee, WA
On Christmas morning, December 25, 2021, Dorothy L. Gribnau was singing with the angels in heaven. Our beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma is now free of pain. Dorothy was born May 8, 1927, to Homer S. and Pearl B. (Cadman) McKee, in Wenatchee, WA. She attended Wenatchee schools, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1945, the same year she started her lifelong employment at Seattle First National Bank. Dorothy was a trailblazer for women in banking management, being the first female bank manager in central Washington. She retired, in 1986, as branch manager of the North Wenatchee Branch.
Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Harold Gribnau, when he returned from World War II, on June 29, 1947. They had two children, Diane and Dale.
After retirement, she started a morning coffee hour at Colonial Vista apartments for her dad. As she did everything, she faithfully volunteered at the coffee hour providing treats and snacks five days a week for 26 years. The residents nominated her for the Wenatchee Senior Center second annual volunteer of the year award, which she was so grateful when chosen. She formed many friendships during the years at Colonial Vista, both with the staff and residents.
Dorothy was a devoted Christian and read through the entire Bible every year for the last several years. Her family established the Wenatchee congregation of the Church of Christ, now King’s Orchard Church of Christ, which she attended faithfully.
She was a very talented knitter blessing many people with her beautiful work. With graph paper and an idea, she would map out her next project. Her work was so beautiful that the reverse side of her projects were as good as the front. We are so fortunate to have so many memories.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dan) Cornwell of Wenatchee, WA, grandson, Doug (Leah) Cornwell of Wenatchee, WA, Dustin Cornwell of Quincy, WA, and Nick (Jeri) Gribnau of Oklahoma; granddaughter, Danelle (Brian) Huber of East Wenatchee, WA; and nine great-grandchildren, which she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1987; son, Dale, in 2007; great-grandson, Daniel, in 1981; and her brother, Dale, who was killed in World War II.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring to honor our mom, grandma, and great-grandma, AKA GB. She will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to Dore Haven Adult Family Home, Jayson, Bobbi, and Mason, and Dr. Toby Long for their loving and compassionate care. We have been blessed to have you care for mom.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.