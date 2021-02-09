Dorothy Lea Peters
Rock Island, WA
Dorothy Lea Peters, 94, her life peacefully ended on February 4, 2021, at her home in Rock Island, WA. Dorothy was born June 13, 1926, in Franklin, Izard County, AR, to her parents, Vernon H. and Willie M. Hand. She was blessed with nine siblings who she loved dearly: Guila, Elise, Margie, Vince, Fate, Scott, Mary Sue, Lola, and Max. In 1942, at age 16, she and her family moved from Arkansas to the Wenatchee Valley. Dorothy was always a hard worker and worked in the agriculture industry. She met Carl Peters at a local sandwich shop and two weeks later, they married on June 26, 1946. She wasted little time, and one year later, began her lifelong journey into motherhood, which she believed was her calling. She had six children: Carol, Larry, Nancy, Gary, Ronald, and Linda.
Dorothy loved to crochet and garden, but according to her grandchildren, she was best known for her heavenly pancakes. Her children believed her passion in life was taking care of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and instilled in them the value of relationships. All the while, she stayed in close contact with her siblings while geographically divided. Dorothy saw her life as “rich and fortunate”, with family love as the foundation. She needed for very little and lived happily in her home for 39 years.
She is survived by her brothers: Fate and Max Hand; sisters: Mary Sue Senseney and Lola Heinrich; daughter, Carol, and son-in-law, Larry Lee; son, Larry, and daughter-in-law, Patty Peters; daughter, Nancy Withrow; son, Gary, and daughter-in-law, Debra Peters; daughter, Linda, and son-in-law, Jonathan Corning; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Peters; 18 grandchildren; 30
great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie M. Hand; father, Vernon H. Hand; husband, Carl L. Peters; sisters: Guila Hand, Elise Hargrove, and Margie Helm; brothers: Vince and Scott Hand; and son, Ronald Peters.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, in East Wenatchee, WA. Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at stjude.org. An extra special thank you from Dorothy’s family to Homecare Services of Confluence Health for the tremendous care and support! Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.