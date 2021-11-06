Dorothy Lee Foland

Dorothy Lee “Granny” Foland passed away October 29, 2021, at RiverWest Retirement Community in Wenatchee, WA. Dorothy was born to Mary L. Courtney and Ward O. Turner on January 5, 1929, in Fairfax, VA, and died peacefully after many years of loving care by her family and friends.
Dorothy married Derald G. Foland on January 28, 1950, and celebrated 37 years of marriage together, until Derald’s death, in 1987. Dorothy was mother to six children. After Derald’s death, Dorothy purchased a small house on Fifth St, across from Wenatchee Valley College, where she lived until 2014, welcoming her family and friends with her hospitable and loving way.
Granny was deeply devoted to her children and their families all her life. There was nothing more important than family to Granny. She never wanted to impose on anyone, always wanted to share what she had, and lived simply and generously. Granny was an accomplished seamstress, sewing many dresses for cheerleaders and the drill teams, school dances, weddings, and celebrations around Wenatchee.
Dorothy is survived by her loving family, children: Sherry (Mike) Scherbak, Terry (Steve) Reynolds, Derald, Jr. (Patty) Foland, Rhoda (George) Dill, Jo Anna (Mark) Johnson, and Doug Foland; 12 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Derald; and siblings: Harold Oscar Turner and Fannie Mae Honomichl.
Dorothy's children and grandchildren will gather to celebrate her life with an intimate graveside service this week at Wenatchee City Cemetery, where Dorothy will be buried alongside Derald. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
