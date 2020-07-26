Dorothy Louise Wilsey

Dorothy Louise Willsey
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy Louise Willsey, 83, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 23, 2020, at Prestige Care. She was born in Seattle, WA, on December 17, 1937, to Dorothy Vivian Fritsche and Ralph Eugene Uhrich. Soon after, the family moved to Wenatchee, where she was raised and educated. Dorothy married Glen Eugene Willsey on March 3, 1956.
Dorothy enjoyed her friends and family, and loved to cook. She looked forward to family gatherings. She worked in the fruit industry most of her life, until she retired. She loved her outings such as church, American Legion, trips with the Senior Center, and weekends at the Public Market.
She is survived by her son, Steven Willsey of Spokane WA; brother, Peter Korab of East Wenatchee, WA, and his significant other, Terri Piper; brother-in-law, Fred Willsey, and wife, Jeanne Willsey; sisters-in-law: Carol Mabrey and Laurene Rose; 12 nieces; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy Hulsey.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.