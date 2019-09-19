Dorothy M. Shepard
February 19, 1923 - September 16, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
"We know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands." 2 Cor. 5:1
On the morning of September 16, 2019, Dorothy Shepard ended the struggle with her perishable earthly body and received the imperishable eternal body promised by her Lord Jesus. It took the good Lord 96 years to prepare a heavenly room that met her standards. She temporarily says goodbye to her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Laura, of Entiat, WA; two grandsons: Aaron Shepard (Nicole) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Matt Shepard (Amanda) of East Wenatchee, WA; two great-granddaughters: Peyton Lee-Shepard of Wenatchee, WA, and Violet Shepard of East Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Loretta Kellar of Southington OH; niece, Connie Belknap of Murfreesboro, TN; and step-son, Dana Smith (Lorraine) of Glen Allen, VA. She was predeceased by husband, Harold Shepard; husband, Roscoe Smith; her parents, Ray and Mary Vierra; and her dear cousin, Mabel Frelier.
Dorothy was an only child, being born in San Jose, CA. After attending schools in the San Jose area, her college teacher arranged her one and only job for the California Water Service Company. She worked there a total of 43 years, taking a four-year break to spend time with her new-born son. Towards the end of her career, she was given the name of “Ma Shep” by her Cal Water “second” family.
Dorothy was very active in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, serving as one of the first women elders in the denomination, wedding hostess for over 20 years, and various offices in the Presbyterian Women’s Association. She continued involvement with friends she made during her Zeta Kappa Sigma sorority days, played duplicate bridge whenever possible, and loved to travel - taking trips to Hawaii, the Greek Islands, Turkey, Italy, annual adventures in Yosemite National Park, and several other places around the world. When at home, she would always have a Boston Bull Terrier at her side.
Sadly, another companion she had during these past three decades was arthritis, prompting several hip and shoulder surgeries. Despite the pain, she kept in good spirits. When asked how old she was, she would often reply, “Which part?”
After living for 72 years in a radius of only five miles in San Jose, CA., Dorothy moved to Wenatchee, in 1995, to be close to her family. She quickly became involved in this new community attending BSF, becoming a member of First Presbyterian Church, being a part of the Women’s Association at First Presbyterian, joining P.E.O., becoming treasurer of her condo association, and much more.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at RiverWest for the wonderful care they provided for her during the past five years. Dorothy so appreciated the regular visits from the Deacons of Saddlerock Presbyterian and her sisters of the P.E.O.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date.