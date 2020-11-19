Dorothy Mae Schneider Philmon
Okanogan, WA
Dorothy Mae (Schneider) Philmon was born to George and Helen Schneider on August 14, 1925, in Withrow, WA, and left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, on October 28, 2020, at Mid Valley Hospital, Omak, WA. Dorothy was raised on the south half of the Colville Indian Reservation, on her parent's homestead. She was the third eldest of ten children. Dorothy milked the cows and cut and raked the hay alongside her brothers. This was a rugged way of life, farming without any modern day equipment. Her favorite, and quite possibly only, thing she liked about living there, was the homemade ice cream they would make. She rode her horse, “Iron Side” to collect the ice for her mother from the ice caves. In her teen years, she and her sister, Helen, rented a room in town, so they could attend Okanogan High School.
Dorothy married Edward Leo Moomaw, in 1943, in Okanogan, WA, and they welcomed their daughter, Janice Elaine, in 1945. They spent the next couple of years in the Loomis, WA, area. Dorothy worked to support her young daughter, in the record department of Montgomery Ward, in Omak.
Dorothy married Jack Boyd Figlenski, in 1954, in Omak, WA, and they welcomed their daughter, Sandra Lee, in 1955. Dorothy worked for Coast to Coast, when it was on Main Street. Dorothy went to work at the Okanogan Pharmacy, working for her sister, Polly, and brother-in-law, Frank Truax. Dorothy was a member of the bowling league and on the Okanogan Pharmacy Team. Dorothy loved horses and enjoyed horseback riding. Jack and Dorothy packed into the Pasayten Wilderness, with Gene Curtis, one year.
Dorothy married Larry Ray Philmon, in 1983, in Okanogan, WA. Dorothy continued to work at the drug store, until retirement. Dorothy and Larry enjoyed camping with the Good Sam’s Club and traveling to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Larry and Dorothy took several trips to Louisiana, to visit Larry’s family. Dorothy was a wonderful cook, excellent seamstress, knitter, and enjoyed crocheting doilies as well. Her daughters were the loves of her life. She was always proud of them, and all of her grandchildren, and always shared their latest accomplishments with her friends and other family members. Dorothy aged gracefully and could always pass for a much younger version of herself. She and Larry hosted many family dinners, where you could always expect an abundance of delicious food and the thermostat to be set equal to sultry summer temperatures. It was always best to dress in layers. She outlived all but her two youngest sisters: Lois Beeman and Penny Neely.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, George and Helen Schneider; siblings: Pauline Truax, infant brother, Edward Anthony, Marilyn Asmussen, Phyllis Beckwith, Helen Buzzard, Joseph Schneider, and Jim Schneider. She is survived by her children: Jan Biram of Palisades, WA, and Sandy (Larry) Hendrickson of Cathlamet, WA; grandchildren: Julie (Bud) Streeter of Palisades, WA, Shawn Biram of Palisades, WA, Kara (Paul) Boren of Vancouver, WA, and Kali (Jonathan McClung) Hendrickson of Poulsbo, WA; great-grandchildren: Shelby (Taylor) McDonald of Palisades, WA, Brock (Miranda) Streeter of Moses Lake, WA, Kelsey Streeter of Palisades, WA, and Kiley (Taylor) Duby of Arizona; great-grandchildren: Skylee and Aubree Boren, Denim Duby, and Stella Streeter; sisters: Lois Beeman and Penny Neely; and step-children: Dianna Michaels, Dennis Philmon, Sharon Holland, and Leslie Philmon.
We want to thank her niece, Connie Friebus and Bill Tugaw; nephew, Joe Truax; niece, Annette Simmons; and sister, Lois Beeman; because without them, Dorothy could not have resided at home until her death.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.