Dorothy Maxine Fletcher

July 10 1936 - September 28, 2019

Wilbur, WA

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Dorothy Maxine Fletcher, 83, enjoyed crafting, like needlepoint and crocheting, her grandkids, and visiting at the senior center where she lived.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Lovella Calentine; sister, Yvonne; first husband, Ralph Manning; and second husband, Robert Fletcher. She is survived by her children: Rex and Joyce Manning of Soap Lake, WA, Tracey and Kristine Manning of Florence, MT, and Meledie and Robert Bruneau of Wenatchee, WA; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers; Donald Calentine of Omak, WA, and Wayne Calentine of Wilbur, WA

