Dorothy May Chapman Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy May Chapman Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born May 16, 1927, in Adams, WI, to Ada and Roy Chapman. She joined five brothers, who spoiled her rotten. Dorothy was later joined by another brother and a sister. Growing up, the family moved a lot, living in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas.
In the fall of 1946, Dorothy moved to Washington State with her parents. There, she met and married, Ralph Smith, on January 3, 1947. They were married 44 years and were blessed with four children: Wanda (Tod) Pierren, Richard (Kristi) Smith, Judy (Gary) Hinis, and Linda Smith.
Dorothy loved to garden, sew, and cook. She was always making something special for family and friends. After her husband, Ralph passed, she moved to Wenatchee, where she resided until her death. Dorothy was a sweet and gentle spirit, who loved her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Roy and Ada Chapman; and her six brothers. She is survived by her four children; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her sister Maxine Wallace.
Dorothy’s Life will be Celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Interment will follow at Omak Memorial Cemetery, 2517 Elmway, Okanogan, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.