Dorothy May Thompson
May 10, 1928 - September 7, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy Thompson, 94, passed away on September 7, 2022, after a brief illness, with her daughters by her side. She was born on May 10, 1928, to Charles and Lucile Farnsworth in Spokane, WA. She was the youngest of six children, and when her father died of pneumonia when she was only two years old, the family moved to Clarkston, WA, to be near other relatives.
Dorothy had many fond memories from her childhood years in Clarkston, and made several lifelong friends. She moved to Omak, WA, during her senior year in high school to live with her oldest sister and her family, graduating from Omak High School in 1946. She then worked at the Okanogan County Courthouse for many years. Dorothy married Gerald “Jerry” Botchek, on May 29, 1948, the day the Okanogan River crested during the second worst flood in the county's history. The couple headed to Seattle, WA, for their honeymoon, but the extensive flooding throughout the valley turned the normal two-hour drive to Wenatchee into a five-hour maze of detours.
Dorothy and Jerry bought a small farm and orchard outside of Omak on lower Pogue Flat, and they spent many happy years there raising their three boys and three girls. Farm life was hard work, but Dorothy loved tending to their large gardens, and raising and caring for many farm animals. She especially loved horses, and she shared that joy with her daughters by assuring they always had several horses to ride. On one snowy Christmas day, Dorothy and Jerry surprised their three young daughters with a Shetland pony. The family also had a cabin on Crawfish Lake, and they spent most every weekend throughout the summer there.
During her years on the farm, Dorothy worked for Baines Title Company, the Okanogan National Forest Service and the Omak Post Office. Jerry owned a sporting goods business in Omak for many years, and later, worked for the Okanogan County PUD.
In the fall of 1979, Jerry was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 58, and they traveled to Greece in search of medical treatment. There, they met Don Thompson of Wenatchee, and his wife, who also had cancer. Both Jerry and Don's wife passed away shortly after they returned home. Dorothy and Don stayed in touch with each other as they dealt with their losses, and after their relationship strengthened, they were married in 1981. Dorothy retired from the Post Office, and in 1996, the couple sold the farm and moved to Wenatchee. They enjoyed many years traveling together in their retirement, and they continued to spend as much time as they could at the family cabin on Crawfish Lake. Don passed away in 2009.
Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother, and in addition to working most of her married life and raising her children, she still found time for many creative hobbies. She was a talented seamstress, spending hours sewing clothes for the girls, including formal gowns for their choral concerts. She also sewed many of the girls Barbie clothes. She knitted and crocheted, and one of her afghans won a grand champion ribbon at the county fair one year. Dorothy was also an amazing cook, best known for her fried chicken and her pies. In addition, she found time to freeze or can garden produce grown on the farm.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Larry of Spokane, WA, Ronn (Pam) of Spokane, WA, Kathy (John) Hamilton of Wenatchee, WA, and Pat (Roger) Iverson of Snohomish, WA; as well as five grandchildren: Ty (Amy) Pearsall of Sagle, ID, Justin (Samantha) of Bonney Lake, WA, Erik of Medical Lake, WA, Connor Iverson of Snohomish, WA, and Mam (George) Yingst of Deer Park, WA; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and her six siblings; her husbands: Jerry and Don; her son, Dan; and her daughter, Jo Anne.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to express a deep gratitude to the Hospice Team at Confluence Health for their compassion and loving care and support. Further, a debt of appreciation is extended to her wonderful neighbors, who watched over her after Don passed.
You are invited to share memories and condolences to the family at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral home online at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com. At her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in her name.