Dorothy May Weitzel
Ephrata, WA
Dorothy May Weitzel was born on January 22, 1931, to Peter L. and Theresa E. Williams in Burns Lake, British Columbia. She passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Ephrata, WA. The family returned to Peoria, IL, in the late 1930’s, where Dorothy went to high school, and where she intended to become a nun. Dorothy met Jim Weitzel while working at Szold’s Department Store. They married in April of 1951 and had six children.
Dorothy enjoyed the life as a farm wife, master gardener, cake decorator, executive secretary for Columbia Basin Hospital and Big Bend Community College, Mortgage Broker/Owner of Grant County Mortgage, and an active supporter of many charitable organizations.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Paul Steven. She is survived by her loving husband, James E. Weitzel; children: James Andrew (Vickie), Randy (Pam), Mike (Angie), Becky (John), Brian (Wendy); and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A Rosary and Viewing will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 323 D St. SW, Ephrata, WA, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Rose of Lima on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.