Dorothy Roberts
1925 – 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Dorothy Roberts, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born in Weiser, ID, in 1925, she was the daughter of Homer and Goldie Rice, and one of three sisters. One of which, turned 100 years old this year.
Growing up, music graced her life. She started piano lessons in second grade, and by fourth grade, she was going with the music teacher to accompany the other grades as they sang. In high school, she played piano for boys and girls choir. Also learning the bass viol, she accompanied a trombonist in numerous performances.
Dorothy was involved in many ways at her high school, president of Tri Sigma for two years, manager of the tennis team, and graduated valedictorian from Weiser High School in 1943. She attended University of Idaho and Washington State University. While there, Dorothy met her lab partner, George, in Chemistry class. They fell in love, married and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of 2016.
Dorothy was a mother of four children. She was a spirit-filled Christian, who served in many ways at her church, teaching Pee Wee College, Sunday school and Women's Bible Study. She was active in Aglow and was involved for many years in Pi Phi and PEO.
Dorothy is survived by her four children: Bill, Jo Ann, Beth and Edward; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Her husband, George; and one grandchild, preceded her in death.
Dorothy was deeply loved by her family. She will be missed.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
