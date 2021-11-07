Doug R. Kurtz

Doug was born in Ames, IA, to Ralph G. and Betty J. Kurtz (nee Neff) on December 19, 1946. Due to his Dad's occupation as an engineer/geologist, they moved to such places as Kansas, Illinois, and Michigan, before settling in Wenatchee, WA. in 1955. Doug was a graduate of Wenatchee High School's great class of 1966, a graduate of Central Washington State College, (University) in 1970, and graduated from his earthly home on October 20, 2021.
After college, Doug worked at various jobs such as a counselor at Victorian Village for disabled youth, as a foreman for Ram Orchards and Van Winkle Orchards, and as the Harbormaster for the Anacortes Marina, where he developed his love for the ocean and sailing. Doug was a loyal and trusted friend and will be missed by many.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Ralph G. Kurtz. He is survived by his mother, Betty J. Kurtz; sister, Gail Trimble (Richard); niece, Jenn Bickler (Butch); nephews, Ryan Trimble (Traci Jo) and Kyle Trimble (Ashley); and several grand-nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. His ashes will be taken to Maui, HI, which was Doug's heaven on earth.
A Hui Hou
