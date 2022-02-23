Douglas Edward Mayer, Jr., passed away on January 17, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL, of unknown causes at this time. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on March 2, 1993. He grew up in the Wenatchee Valley and lived here his whole life with his family. Douglas, Jr., was the youngest of three children of Douglas and Kellie Mayer.
Douglas was talented, free spirited, and always did things his way. He played little league baseball as a child, he loved skateboarding and doing dangerous stunts and tricks. His greatest passions were music, singing, and becoming a local Wenatchee artist. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outdoors. You could find him out there no matter the time of year. He loved and cared about his daughters. He was a handyman and loved working with his hands.
Douglas was preceded in death by:
Great-grandparents, Otto and Dena Netz;
Great-grandparents, Lowell and Delight Garrett;
Great-grandparents, Lawrence and Glenna Hulst;
Grandfather, Don Erskine;
Grandmother, Carol Lee;
Aunt, Juanita Warren;
Cousins: Steven Mayer and Michael Erskine.
Douglas is survived by his parents, Douglas E. Mayer and Kellie D. Mayer; sisters: Brandie McDonald (Mayer) and Tiffanie Wooton (Mayer) and their husbands, Jeremy McDonald and Trevor Wooton; daughters: Mila Monroe Mayer (mother, Courtney Carveth) and Zoey Rae Mayer (mother, Siara Figueroa); aunts: Toni, Deanna, Sheri Lee, Sherrie Demps, Diane, Clyde, Karen, Christy, Teri, Rita, Linda, and Chris; uncles: Jim, Danny, Vernon Netz, Theron, Jarrod, Luther, Steve, David, and Greg; grandma, Thelma Erskine; grandpa, Terry Lee; nephews: Jose, Ryder, Jackson, and Cooper; nieces: Jessica, Elizabeth, Guadalupe, Brielle, and Charlie; great-niece, Aubrey; cousins: Maria, Carol Ann, Jimmy, Heather, Jennifer, and numerous other cousins.
On March 13, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., there will be a Memorial Service held at Beehive Grange #385, 4593 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
