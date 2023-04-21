Douglas Lloyd Fenn
May 7, 1952 – March 23, 2023
Douglas Lloyd Fenn
May 7, 1952 – March 23, 2023
Quincy, WA
On March 23, 2023, Douglas Lloyd Fenn passed peacefully at the age of 71, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 7, 1952, to Richard and Hazel Fenn in Ontario, OR. Doug was loved from the moment his parents laid eyes on him. He was soon joined by his siblings: Lorraine, Steven, Marilyn, Rodney, and Angela, who together, learned in equal measure to work hard and have fun. Doug attended school in Ontario, he was 15 years old when he and the family moved to Quincy, WA, where he quickly made life-long friends, whom he treasured.
After graduating from Quincy High School, Doug worked in an auto body shop in Wenatchee, WA, until he moved back to the Quincy area and joined his brothers, Steve and Rod, in farming for their father, Dick. Later, Doug would relocate to Ephrata, WA, where he worked for Japan Airlines in Moses Lake, WA, until he retired. Doug loved fishing at Lake Lenore and hunting in the Palisades.
The greatest blessing in Doug's life was the family and friends he loved throughout his life. Whether it was his parents and siblings who loved him deeply throughout the entirety of his life, or his beloved wife and children that blessed him immensely, Doug found his true happiness in the family he adored. This love is best shown through his relationship with Crystal Adams, which spanned over 21 years, and resulted in their marriage on March 29, 2021, the seven children that he cherished, and the 19 grandchildren who were truly the apples of his eyes. For Doug, family was everything.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Hazel; and sister, Lorraine. He is survived by his adoring family and friends, including: his wife, Crystal Adams; children: Chad (Bree) Blanchfield, Wendy (Roberto) Blanchfield, Stephanie Fenn, Eric Fenn, Cindy Cobb, Tom (Stacey) Cobb, and Stephanie (Andy) Blauert; and grandchildren: Jaye Lynn, Alexandrea, Adrianna, Alexis, Junior, Samantha, Suzette, Caleb, Seth, Kody, Jazmyne, Chevelle, Dallie, Kolby, Chayce, Shaye, Lyla, Aubrey, and Hadley; and siblings: Steven Fenn, Marilyn (Dennis) DeYoung, Rodney (Leanne) Fenn, and Angela Fenn Bergeron.
A Celebration of Life will held on May 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Quincy Valley Historical Society Barn, 415 F St. SW, Quincy, WA, 98848. As we celebrate both his birth and his passing this day, all are invited to join as we gather to share stories and enjoy some good food.
