Douglas Sanders
Wenatchee, WA
Doug Sanders, of Wenatchee WA, passed away on May 7, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends, after a three year battle with cancer. Doug was born on November 17, 1944, to Noble and Eunice Sanders in Wenatchee. Doug was an Army veteran.
Doug married Janet McGregor, in 1969, and had one son, Andy. Doug remarried, in 1977, to Gloria Fry and together, had a son, Ryan. Doug worked for Sav-Mart for 40 plus years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with friends and family. Doug loved to garden and was always seen mowing his lawn and riding around on his riding lawn mower. Doug will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him; he was one of a kind.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Eunice Sanders; and brothers: Dwayne and Gary Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Sanders; brother, Chuck Sanders; son, Andy (Sundee), and grandson, Kannon; son, Ryan (Brittany); along with numerous nieces; and nephews.
Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Scott and Annette Sanders, along with the hospice nurses and team. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.