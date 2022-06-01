Douglas “Tex” Edward Steere
July 27, 1940 – April 1, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Douglas “Tex” Edward Steere passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022, with his wife and sons at his side, singing his favorite hymns. Tex was born July 27, 1940, in Seattle, WA, to Bruce and Dawn (Roper) Steere, who soon thereafter, provided him with younger brother, and lifelong best buddy, Monte Steere.
Tex graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 1958, and earned his business degree in 1962, from the University of Washington, while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
On September 20, 1969, Tex married Nancy Nefzger, whom he had met while teaching ski lessons at Stevens Pass. Together, they embarked on 54 years of adventures. The biggest of which, was starting a family. Having lost his own dad when he was 12, Tex was especially driven to be a present and involved dad to Dusty and Toby. He poured his time and love into his sons, and later, his grandkids. As they were growing up, he cherished every “memory maker” he could squeeze in with family and friends.
Tex consistently wrung as much adventure and joy out of life as possible, including: competing in downhill skiing in the International Circuit across Europe, a multi-continent motorcycle ride, rowdy dirt bike camping trips, travel, multi-family campouts, and even being one of the first in the state to land front and backflips on snow skis. He never missed the opportunity to ski “fresh corduroy”, waterski the “early morning glass”, or zoom through the countryside on his motorcycle, always hooting and hollering jubilantly while doing so. Tex was a devout Christian, extraordinarily generous with his time and talents, encouraging to everyone who crossed his path, and McDonald's biggest fan.
Tex's high energy and infectious enthusiasm for life and adventure meant he was always surrounded by wonderful friends and family, all of whom will surely miss the great Texaco! But now he's doing all his favorite activities with the Lord in Heaven, where there's always blue sky, powder snow, and twisty roads without speed limits!
Tex is survived by his wife, Nancy Steere; son and daughter-in-law: Dusty and Christina Steere; son and daughter-in-law: Toby and Molly Steere; granddaughter, Tayla Ann Steere; grandsons: Wyatt, Roper, and Levi Steere; brother, Monte Steere; and countless friends and family members, who will no longer know how to operate anything without his sticky note instructions and meticulously highlighted owner's manuals.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on June 4, 2022, at Crossroads Bible Church, 15815 SE 37th St., Bellevue, WA, 98006. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to: National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.donate.nami.org.