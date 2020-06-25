Douglas Vickery
Wenatchee, WA
Douglas Vickery, our beloved brother, passed on to his heavenly home, with family at his bedside, on June 15, 2020. Doug was born to Leonard and Edith Vickery, on April 4, 1942, in Kansas City, KS. Doug was raised in Orondo, WA, attending grade school there. He graduated from the Washington State School for the Blind, followed by technical school. Doug worked as a piano tuner for a piano company located in the Washington D.C. area, for many years. He met and married Beverly Swecker, while living in that vicinity. Upon his retirement, he and Bev moved to Wenatchee WA.
Doug was a good and gentle man, who loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed reading, playing the piano, and listening to sports. Doug adored his guide dogs, Sarge and Dunkirk. Our family hopes that Doug enjoys all of the splendors of heaven with his ability to see again and we will miss him dearly.
Our heartfelt "thank you" to Catholic Family Services, Hospice nurses, Social Service staff, and Dan and Tracy Rieke for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Doug.
Doug was preceded in death by wife, Bev; parents, Leonard and Edith; sister, Clema Freeman; and brother, Sam Vickery. He is survived by brother, Rudy Vickery; sisters: Wanda McCarver, Faye Kronholm, and Gloria Smith. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.