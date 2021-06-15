Doyle Gene Culp
January 13, 1951 – June 1, 2021

Wenatchee, WA

Doyle G. Culp, 70, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Doyle’s full obituary and online tribute at www.HeritageMemorial

Chapel.com where you can also share a memory for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Service information

Jun 26
Service
Saturday, June 26, 2021
1:00PM
Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church
1520 McKittrick
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
