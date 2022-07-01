Dr. Don Schoening

Donald Eugene Schoening, 85, passed away at his home on Friday, June 24, 2022, surrounded by family. He fought a two and a half year battle with cancer.
Don was born in Penrose, CO, to Harley and Lenore Schoening. He graduated from: Hotchkiss High School, Mesa College in Grand Junction, CO, with an AA degree, Western State College in Gunnison, CO, with a BA degree, University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, with an MA, and Gonzaga in Spokane, WA, with a PhD.
He taught at Fruita Junior/Senior High School, where he met his wife, Louise. He was an English teacher and coach. He taught psychology and was head wrestling coach and football assistant at Gallup High School, Gallup, NM. Don spent 25 years at Wenatchee Valley College as Director of Student Activities, Athletic Director, Dean of Students, and Vice President of Finances. He was president of Independence Community College in Kansas, and president of Arizona Western College in Yuma. AZ
He is in the Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame, Washington State Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame. He was a charter member of Wenatchee North Rotary and a member of the Yuma Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise; sons: Barry (Teri) and Derek (Kappy) of Dryden, WA; six wonderful and talented grandchildren: Talen, Reilly, Ty, Carly of Dryden, WA, Summer of Wenatchee, WA, Madison of Okinawa, Japan; sisters: Lois of Mohave Valley, AZ, and Arlene (Rod) of Paonia, CO. He was preceded in death by parents, Harley and Lenore Schoening
A Celebration of Life will be held July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dryden Community Church, 6801 Dryden Ave., Dryden, WA.
Donations may be made to Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Department, Arizona Western College Athletic Department, or Trinity United Methodist Church, in Yuma, AZ. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
