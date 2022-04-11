Dr. Don Smith, 82, passed away on March 21, 2022, after a long illness with dementia. He was born on March 8, 1940, in Wenatchee, WA, gradutated from Manson High School, Wenatchee Valley College, and from Washington State Univsersity with a degree in Veterinary Medicine.
He and Deanna Hoff were married in 1963, and made Wenatchee, WA, their home. After serving in the U.S. Army, Don opened Appleland Pet Clinic, a full service practice, in 1969, which he later sold in 1979. Three years later, he opened the Spay and Neuter Clinic, which he continued operating until his retirment in 2005.
During his 50 years of working with animals, Don was a founding member of Rotary North, assisted his wife in her retail stores, co-owned The Greenhouse deli restaurant, and remodeled his family homes. Words to describe Don would be smart, creative, princilpled, determined, funny, and witty, but above all caring, giving, and kind. His life, full of accomplishments, was truly a life well lived.
Don is survived by his wife, Deanna; three children; Leighton, Erin, and Heather Hansen; two brothers: Glenn and Denny; sister, Patricia; and four grandchildren.
There will be a Family Celebration of Don's Life at a later time.
