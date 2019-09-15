Dr. Fred Charles Schnibbe
College Place, WA
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
Dr. Fred Charles Schnibbe of College Place, WA, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Park Manor. He was 94. Fred Charles Schnibbe was born on July 14, 1925, to Fred Herman and Johanna Maier Schnibbe in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from the School of Automotive Trades, and was drafted into the Army during World War II. He became a medical technician, and was assigned to the first established Army Evacuation Hospital in Europe. He became fascinated with things medical while helping treating wounded soldiers in Austria and Germany.
In 1946, he followed his sister west to attend Walla Walla College. He had become an X-ray tech overseas, so he took calls at both Walla Walla General and St. Mary's Hospitals.
He married Verona Montanye on June 20, 1948, soon after she graduated. She continued to work in the registrar's office, while he completed his junior and senior years. He was accepted into medical school at Loma Linda California, and graduated in 1954, from College of Medical Evangelists, now Loma Linda University School of Medicine.
After interning at Portland Adventist Hospital, he answered a call to practice in Twisp, WA, in the foothills of the North Cascades, 40 miles from the county hospital in Brewster, WA. More medical help arrived in the Methow Valley before older son, Bob, was ready to start church school. Fred accepted the invitation of Dr. Harold Stout and Harold Lamberton to join them in practice to form the community medical center near the hospital and Seventh-day Adventist church and school in Brewster. It was a special relationship and all kept up with continuing medical education and a very lively practice. The Brewster Seventh-day Adventist congregation met for several years in the school gymnasium and when they decided to build a new church, Fred, a church elder, was named building committee chairman.
Schnibbe specialized in baby boys: Robert Kent, born in 1952, in Los Angeles, CA, (medical school on divided campus), Richard Brent, Portland, OR, in 1954, Dale in Brewster, WA, 1956. Fred retired several times, but finally for real in December of 1994. He did continue to assist in surgery, which he quit in 2002. In 2008, they sold Hidden Pines Ranch and moved to College Place, among relatives and old college friends. They volunteered at Walla Walla General Hospital and the Walla Walla University Haystad Alumni Center. They were also greeters at the WWU Church.
Fred was preceded in death by son, Dr. Robert Schnibbe; his parents; sister, Viola Drum; brother, Bill Schnibbe. Surviving are wife, Verona; daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Schnibbe; sons: Richard and wife, Winnie, Dr. Dale and wife, Ann; granddaughters: Liesl, Heidi Hayes, Tonya Burnham; grandsons: Eric and Jacob Schnibbe; great-grandchildren: Koen and Addison Hayes, Cole and Oliver Burnham, twins James Madlyn and Poppy Mae Schnibbe; brother, Dick and wife, Ann; brother-in-law, Mike Montanye; and sister-in-law, Florence Montanye; and sister-in-law, Marge Schnibbe; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Fred Schnibbe will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Walla Walla University Seventh-day Adventist Church in College Place, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gospel Outreach. Box 8. College Place, WA, 99362, or charity of your choice.