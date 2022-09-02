Dr. Glenn R. Hoey
Wenatchee, WA
Dr. Glenn R. Hoey was born on October 15, 1954, in Wilmington, DE, to Kathryn and Carl Hoey, during Hurricane Hazel. He attended schools in Wilmington and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1972. He pitched and played baseball during high school and at the University of Delaware. He graduated from UD with a Business degree in 1976, and then pursued a medical degree in Naturopathy at Bastyr University in Seattle, WA. He was among the first graduating class in 1982, and was educated by its mentor, John Bastyr, ND.
Glenn met and married Andrea Goodlund, RN while they both worked at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. They married in June 1986, and moved to Wenatchee, where Glenn had begun to set up his medical practice in 1984. They welcomed two sons, Cameron Hoey in 1992, and Collin Hoey in 1995. They raised their sons in the same house for 30 years. Glenn coached the boys in Little League and transported their Lacrosse teams to many tournaments across the state of Washington. He volunteered at their schools and with Short Shakespeareans for many years.
Glenn was a member of the Church of God Faith of Abraham in Cashmere since 1987, and later attended the Wenatchee Church of God Faith of Abraham. He loved to teach students of the Bible, mentor and support them.
He is survived by his wife Andrea of Wenatchee, WA; sons: Cameron and Collin Hoey both of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Kody Marie of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Barbara Maloney of New Hampshire, brother, Robert, and wife, Okasana of Delaware; and many nieces; and nephews. He leaves behind his dogs: Bandit, Simone and Moose.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 11, 2022, at Ohme Gardens, 3327 Ohme Rd., Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m.
A huge thank you to the physicians, nurses and staff at Confluence Health and Hospice.
Memorials may be sent to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
