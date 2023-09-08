Dr. Lyle Joseph Cowan
April 28, 1933 – September 4, 2023
Omak, WA
Dr. Lyle Joseph Cowan, MD, passed away on September 4, 2023, surrounded by family, at the age of 90. Lyle was born April 28, 1933, in the farmhouse that his grandfather built, and in the same room that his father was born, in Prairie Green Township in rural Illinois.
He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse built by his grandfather. At any one time, there were not more than 12 other students. Lyle had an insatiable appetitive to learn, so he had read all the books that the county library could supply. It's not surprising that by seventh grade, his teacher who just couldn't keep up with him, had him tested. This resulted in moving him forward to high school, where he graduated with a class of only six other classmates.
During the summers he worked on the farm with his father and neighbors, to earn money.
From 1950 to 1953, Lyle attended the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He made a lot of lifetime friends. He also was a member of the Phi Eta Sigma and Skull and Cross Bones, both were honorary scholastic fraternities.
During the fall of 1952, Lyle was accepted to the University of Illinois Medical School. Prior to starting medical school, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Marie Zoller, on August 8, 1953. They shared a lifetime of love. She was at his side until her passing in September of 2020.
During his years in medical school, Lyle was a member of the medical fraternity Alpha Kappa Kappa. He attended and enjoyed all the parties. Also, during this time, he worked up to three part time jobs and full time during the summers.
Lyle graduated from Medical School in 1957, moved to San Diego, CA, for post graduate education at San Diego County Hospital, and lived on the beach, Jean returned working, he enlisted in the Air Force, and daughter, Pam, was born.
While in the Air Force, he was sent to the hospital at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA. He spent two great years doing obstetrics and gynecology. He then left the Air Force in 1960, to join his longtime friend, Dr. Pres Bratrude, in Omak, WA, to practice medicine for the next 35 years. During this time, sons: Greg and Barry were born. He was also instrumental in the levy campaign that passed to build Mid Valley Hospital. Lyle was one of three developers and owners of the Family Medical Center which eventually became Wenatchee Valley Clinic, and later, Confluence Health.
Along the way, he purchased and developed Salmon Creek Angus Ranch, raised purebred Black Angus, and purchased a home with a small acreage apple orchard.
Lyle was very community minded. He was a member of many medical organizations, a member of the Omak Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon, Elder, high school Sunday School teacher, and helping with High School Youth Groups.
He was also on the Board of Directors in the Omak School District, being Chairman of the Board for five years and served on the North Central Educational Board. He served on the Board of Directors of Big O Fruit Co-op, Magi Fruit, Mid Valley Bank, and Duck Lake Water Association.
He loved the Okanogan Valley and all the friends he had made over the years. Lyle was especially happy when he met the babies he delivered, who are now adults, and parents themselves. He brushed off the comments about him being an icon in the community, saying that he only cared about people, and living his life to the fullest, which he did.
Lyle is survived by daughter: Pam Bramer (Gary); and sons: Greg Cowan (Darla), and Barry Cowan (Karen); grandchildren: Whitney Cowan, Sara Mowery (Stephen), Lucas Cowan, and great- granddaughter, Destiny Theis.
A very heartfelt thank you, to Welcome Home Villa, Welcome Home Lodge, Kellie Davies owner, Madison, Christie, Katherine, and the entire care team.
A Celebration of Lyle's Life, is scheduled for April 26, 2024, at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 Ash Street South, Omak, WA, from 11:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m.