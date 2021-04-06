Dr. Philip G. Barnard
November 3, 1958 - March 20, 2021
Chelan, WA
Philip was born in 1938, in Muncie, IN, to Raymond and Dorothy Barnard. He spent most of his formative years in the Denver, CO, area. His interests included: fishing, running, tennis, photography, playing chess, and flying drones. Philip graduated from South High School, Denver, in 1956, and went to Denver University on a tennis scholarship. At Denver University, he pursued and completed his B.S. in Psychology, in 1960. After this, he obtained his M.S. in Psychology (1962), a PhD in Clinical Psychology (1963), from the University of Washington, and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA. Dr. Barnard established mental health facilities in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. He opened his practice, Psychological Associates, shortly thereafter and worked as a psychologist in the Tri-Cities and greater area for 55 years. His expertise included neuropsychology, and forensic and disability psychology. He was active in many civil and criminal cases throughout his career. Throughout his service, he earned many awards, including the Community Service Award, in 2017.
Dr. Philip Barnard was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Lou Becker; daughter, Katherine Barnard-Schreiner; his step-grandson, Tyson Shoemaker; and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Huttenmeyer. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Barnard; daughter, Juli Barnard-Huttenmeyer; and son, Jeff Barnard; step-sons and their wives: Cameron and Lisa Shoemaker, and Kent and Kym Shoemaker; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Philip Barnard will be remembered most for his love of his chosen profession, his generosity and kindness, love of nature, his fascination with technology, and his dedication to the many people and families he has helped throughout his career, as a clinical psychologist.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Zero - The End of Prostate Cancer (https://zerocancer.org) or another cancer foundation.
A Memorial for family and friends will be held in the Tri-Cities on April 24, 2021.