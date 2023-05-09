Dr. Philip Mead
1945-2023
Dr. Philip Mead
1945-2023
Wenatchee, WA
After fly fishing at Green Lake the day before, Philip has gone to pursue the rivers and lakes beyond.
Philip was born in Mason City, IA, to James Mead and Cleo Detra Mead. He spent his childhood in Greene, IA, where he graduated from Greene Community High School. Philip's identical twin brother, Steven, was his partner in crime and best friend.
Philip went on to graduate from both college and medical school at the University of Iowa. While in college, he enlisted in the Air Force, and he served from July 1971, through July 1979, when he retired as Major. While stationed in Sioux Falls, SD, he met his future wife, Rita. When serving in Vietnam, he and Rita eloped to Hawaii while on leave, in 1972. During his service, he was also stationed in Virginia, San Antonio, TX, and Mountain Home, ID.
Philip was an ob/gyn at Wenatchee Valley Clinic from 1979, until retiring in 2008. He was regarded for his tireless work ethic, devoted patient care, and dedication to his partners and profession.
In his spare time, Philip loved to fly fish, ski, backpack, bicycle, garden, and read. He even became a first-class cook in his retirement. Philip passed his love for fly fishing on to his son and they enjoyed many Alaskan fly fishing adventures. Philip enjoyed skiing and hiking with his daughter's family to the very end.
Philip was preceded in death by his father and mother, James “Chuck” and Cleo Mead; wife, Rita; and his eldest brother, Michael. He is survived by his daughter, Dana and her husband, Erik Mohrmann, along with children Violet and Andrew, of Woodinville, WA; son, Matt and wife, Lara of Anchorage, AK; brother, Steven and his wife, Jo of Storm Lake, IA; sister-in-law, Karen Mead of Stanton, IA; and very special family friends, Stephanie and Roger Chapman of Seattle, WA; in addition to many other friends and family who will miss him.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Ridge Lodge, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.