Dr. Thomas Lester Reynolds
“If you read history you will find that the Christians who did most for the present world were precisely those who thought most of the next.”
-CS Lewis
Wenatchee, WA
The remarkable Dr. Thomas Lester Reynolds went home to Jesus on September 16, 2021, while in the arms of his adoring wife and children. His delightful, witty mother, Anna Mae Reynolds, and father, William “Bill” Reynolds, raised six children together. Tom, and his twin, Tim, were born on August 3, 1953, in Erie, PA.
As a Christian book salesman, Bill relocated his family often, living in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, and Canada. Tom moved to Loma Linda, CA, at 26 years old. Gifted with a heart of compassion, Tom chose to help the community through dentistry, graduating from Loma Linda University in 1983, along with his twin brother, Tim. In his final year of dental school, he met his future wife and ultimately his best friend, Karin M. Smith. A marriage filled with unconditional love, support, encouragement, and understanding they raised two children. In 1991, the family of four moved from San Diego, CA, to Moses Lake, WA, as Tom joined the Community Health Center to pay off his student debt and assist the underserved. In 1998, they relocated to Wenatchee, WA, where Tom joined Tim, practicing at a sister Community Health Center. In October of 2000, Tom and Tim opened the doors to Wenatchee Valley Dental Village, with envisions of a visit nothing shy of Disney Land, complete with a castle, a main street with storefronts, seasonal decorations, and infinite smiles. Tom worked on average six days a week, sometimes eight, making the practice “a well-oiled machine.” After 38 years, retirement was in his sights. One month after retirement, Tom and Karin began to plan a future filled with trips to Lake Chelan, WA, Aruba, Las Vegas, NV, and Key West, FL, when Tom was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of cancer, Stage IV Adenocarcinoma, life expectancy: one to three months. Tom assured his family, “This is God’s plan and we need to respect the plan.” Tom’s entire life, he optimistically said, “I’ve really had the best life!” Tom repeated that until the day he passed away, seven short weeks after diagnosis.
Tom will be profoundly missed and is survived by his best friend and adoring wife, Karin M. Reynolds of Wenatchee, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Ashley Reynolds of Wenatchee, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Trevor McMahon of Leavenworth, WA; grandson, Brecken McMahon of Leavenworth, WA; eldest brother, William “Bill” Reynolds; twin brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Timothy and Kris Reynolds of Vero Beach, Fl; eldest sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Ted Wagner of Beaumont, CA; youngest sister, Cheryl Reynolds of Bowling Green, KY; nephews: Pieter Nystrom, Graham Nystrom, Kevin Reynolds, Dr. Brandon Wagner, and Spencer Wagner; and niece, Taylor Griffith. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, William “Bill” and Anna Mae Reynolds; and his youngest brother, Robert “Bob” Reynolds.
The family welcomes all to Tom’s Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, and the wake following at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
To make a memorable donation for Tom, please discretely pay for a stranger’s dinner, wash a friend’s car, or simply offer a word of encouragement. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
“…let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”
Matthew 5:16