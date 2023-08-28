Dr. Walter C. Seiler
July 12, 1930 – July 21, 2023
Dr. Walter C. Seiler
July 12, 1930 – July 21, 2023
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Walter Cushman Seiler was born in Dallas, TX, on July 12, 1930, to Grace Smith and Clarence Seiler. Unfortunately, Clarence died shortly thereafter. In the early 1940's, they moved to Cashmere, WA.
Walt's passion was baseball and he played at WSC for both Buck Bailey and Bobo Brayton. He graduated from WSU with a Bachelor's of Science in Physical Education in 1952.
Walt married his love, Jeanette Elaine Harniet, on May 10, 1953. In short order, he also reported for duty at Camp Roberts, CA. Walt was an Honor Graduate, Class No. 96, 7th Armored Division.
Walt and Jean moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1954, where Walt took his first job teaching American History, math and coaching. He coached football, baseball (district champs '55-'56), Skiing and Golf.
Walt's second teaching job, took the family to Omak, WA, in 1961. A short time after, Walt became Vice Principal of McGloughlin Junior High in Pasco, WA, and then, principal of Pasco's Emmerson and Edwin Markham Elementary Schools.
Walt, Jean, and their four children, spent quite a bit of quality time in Tonasket, WA, and Havillah, WA, where Jean's family lives. Many days were spent in the mountains, lakes, forests and farmlands of this beautiful area near the Canadian Border.
In 1967, the Dean of Education at WSU recruited Walt back to Pullman, WA, to earn his Doctorate of Education. In 1968, Dr. Walter C. Seiler, accepted the Assistant Superintendency of the West Valley School District, in Yakima, WA, and was soon appointed Superintendent. In 1976, Walt became Superintendent of the Stevenson/Carson School District, and retired to Vancouver, WA, in 1982.
Sadly, Jean passed in 2017, and Walt passed quietly on July 21, 2023, a few days after celebrating his 93rd birthday. His ashes will be placed next to Jeans' in the Havillah Cemetery. Memories of Walt and Jean will live on with their children: Greg (Shannon), Scott (Gloria), Jill (Eugene), and Jan; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; extended family, and friends.
A full obituary and photos are available on Legacy.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
