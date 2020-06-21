Duane Collinge

December 12, 1930 - June 13, 2020

Wenatchee, WA

Duane Collinge, 89, born in Kaylor, SD, on December 12, 1930, passed away at his home in Wenatchee, WA, on June 13, 2020. His family moved to Montana when he was a young boy, and around age 11, they relocated to the Chewelah, WA. area, where he met the love of his life, Valdine Peterson. After graduating from Chewelah High School, he attended school in Spokane, WA, learning office machine repair. He married Valdine on September 19,1954, and they made their home in Wenatchee. He began working in Wenatchee for Church and Nelson, an office supply and repair store. Then, he worked at Nelson’s Office Machines and became the sole proprietor of the business, which he owned and operated until he retired at the age of 78, in 2009.

He loved sporting events, especially baseball, and cheered enthusiastically for the WSU football team. An avid bowler, he always strived for that perfect game, and was honored for over 50 years of dedication to the sport. Fishing was another favorite pastime, which took him to local lakes and on ocean excursions. He took his family on many camping adventures, and as a retiree, traveled with the Good Sam’s Club. Duane and Val traveled extensively around the United States, along with many trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and Europe. The Collinge family reunions were almost always attended in South Dakota, where many cousins still reside. Singing brought him great joy and he sang with the choir at Celebration Lutheran Church, where he was a member. He spent many hours playing his guitar and singing for enjoyment. His beautiful baritone voice will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Valdine Collinge; and their children: Debra (Ernest) Robeson, Laure (Stan) Bostrom, Julie (James) Bozarth, and Kevin Collinge; ten grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Aloha Schneider of Chewelah, WA; and two brothers: George (Delores) Collinge of St. Maries, ID, and Cliff (Karyl) Collinge of Addy, WA. He was predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Hildred Collinge; and by his beloved Shih Tzu, Cuddles.

A Memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.