Duane Dynes passed away on January 27, 2022, at his home in Burlington, WA, at the age of 94. Duane was born on June 23, 1927, and raised in Cashmere, WA, where he graduated from Cashmere High School in 1945.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Lee, on October 4, 1945, before entering the Army, where he served in Korea. Upon his return from Korea, Duane worked at Centennial Mills for a time before becoming an office machine technician at Johnson's Inc. After a number of years there, he opened his own business, Dynes Office Machine Repair. He then went to work at Nelson Office Machines and continued his work career for the Wenatchee School District from where he retired.
Duane was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and then St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling both at Columbia Lanes and Eastmont Lanes and had a high game of 294. He was also an avid snowmobiler and loved the outdoors.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; son, Dennis; parents, Wilson and Mable Dynes; brothers: Jim and John Dynes; and two sisters: June Harris and Virginia Wray. He is survived by his second wife, Karla Hammond; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Dick Nason; daughter-in-law, Janice Dynes; sister, Margaret Kennedy grandsons: Mike and Mark Nason; granddaughters: Erica Santana and Lisa Dynes; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial in his name has been established at his church in Burlington, WA, at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 1524 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, WA, 98274.
To plant a tree in memory of DUANE DYNES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.