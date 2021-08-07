Duane Enos LaVigne

Duane LaVigne, son of Leon and Stella LaVigne and brother of LeRoy LaVigne, accomplished an extraordinary life. Duane passed surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cashmere, WA, on August 4, 2021.
Duane was a skier pioneer, a football Bulldog, an Eagle Scout, Farmhouse Frat WSU Cougar with a degree in business, LaVigne Insurance Agency founder, Volunteer Fireman / Chief, corner stone of Cashmere United Methodist Church, enthusiastic Rotarian, Cashmere’s Man of the Year, and member of the Biped Hiking Society. He was the loving husband of Jane LaVigne and they spent their 53 years sharing a love of family, community, and church. Duane was a nurturing father to Kathi (Tom) Kinsella, Tom (Anne) LaVigne, Michelle (Arnie) Pipkin, and Allison (Ed Womack). He instilled in each of his children and grandchildren a deep faith inspired by the miracle of nature. His family and community alike, learned the value of good-humored friendships and unwavering spirit. In his wake, he leaves a better and more hopeful community.
After the loss of Jane, Duane found companionship and love with Jewell Goetz, who had also been recently widowed. They were married in Monterey, CA, on January 1, 2005. Together, they shared the stories from the past with many similarities in their lives. Both had energy and exuberance for travel, enjoyment of the eight children between them, and their grandchildren.
A special thank you to Om at Home Care Services and their compassionate caregivers.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Cashmere Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Dr., Cashmere, WA. Donations can be made in honor of Duane to: Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA, 98815. You are invited to visit Duane’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
