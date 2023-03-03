Duane L. Hubbard
January 23, 1940- February 11, 2023
Manson, WA
Duane L. Hubbard passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023 as the result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Duane was born January 23, 1940, to Elbert A. Hubbard and Aliene (McKnight) Hubbard. As a kid growing up in the little town of Manson, WA, he fully embraced his adventurous childhood. He and his brothers would often load their aluminum boat with supplies and spend hours getting to the family cabin at Lightning Creek, near the north end of Lake Chelan. He and the neighborhood kids created make-shift hydroplanes, homemade water skis, and deep sea diving in Lake Chelan using a bucket and hose.
During his senior year of high school, Duane escaped death from a hunting accident. His grandfather, "Doc Hubbard," worked on his hand and leg injuries, the attending nurse would later become his mother-in-law.
He went on to graduate from Manson High School in 1958. He married Karon Goodwin on September 26, 1959, and bought their first home and orchard in 1960, with the insurance settlement from that hunting accident. As a career orchardist, he was most proud of successfully raising and delivering 62 crops to the warehouses during his life. He won numerous grower awards throughout his farming career. Apple growing was not only his livelihood, but also his passion.
Dad enjoyed restoring cars, trucks and vintage wooden boats with his brothers: Elbert, Jr. and Gary. For his wife, Karon's 50th birthday, he restored a baby blue 1967 Mustang convertible.
Duane served on the local ESD board, Reclamation Board, as well as the Manson School Board. Dad always reminded us kids that he stayed on the school board just long enough to make sure we graduated.
In 1985, Duane and his wife, Karon, bought a cabin in Stehekin, WA. Together, they spent three months that first year finishing the cabin's construction. Our families have completed many projects and enjoyed vacation time at the cabin for the past 38 years.
Almost daily, Dad went to town for coffee hour to visit with numerous friends. They discussed farming, current events and local history. He really looked forward to these daily and weekly gatherings, the friendships he gained and the stories they shared.
Duane leaves behind three children: Cindy Deatherage (Jack), Rod Hubbard (Leslie), Kimberly Loomis (Bob); seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Jon Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karon, of 53 years; his parents; brothers: Elbert, Jr., and Gary; and sister, Sandra.
Services for Duane will be held on March 11, 2023, at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, 55 Union Valley Rd., Chelan, WA, beginning at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life and Lunch at 11:00 a.m., at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA.
Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.