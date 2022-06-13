A beloved husband, wonderful father and grandfather, true friend, and great man in every sense. Duane John Mikow passed away on March 23, 2022, in Lacey, WA. Duane was born on August 10, 1929, in Denver, CO, and in 1950, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Music Education from Western State College in Gunnison, CO. While earning a Doctor of Education degree at Columbia University, he married Joan Ann Waldmann on August 18, 1973, in Bayside, Queens, NY.
A passionate advocate for music education, marching band in particular, Duane had a long career teaching music at both the high school and university levels in Nevada, Montana, Washington, and finally, Alaska. He took great pride in working with students to develop the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Band into a respected program statewide. In 1979, he was inducted into the prestigious American Band Masters Association.
In May of 1980, Duane retired as an Associate Professor at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, AK, and returned to the Wenatchee Valley with Joan, and their two children: Russell Mikow, and Annette (Mikow) Schuffenhauer. After relocating, he started a second career as a certified financial planner and insurance salesman. He was also honored to be conductor of the Wenatchee British Brass Band.
Duane was an active member of Wenatchee Rotary; he also served as president of the East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. Before retiring a second time, he was elected to serve two terms as a member of East Wenatchee, WA, City Council.
Duane enjoyed hunting, playing golf, attending concerts, working on his garden, and spending time with family. He is survived by Joan, Russ, Annette, and two loving grandchildren: Ava and Jacob.
He is loved.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Mikow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.