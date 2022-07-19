Duane Obert Kaasa, the father of: Holly Urness, Daniel Kaasa, and Joy Kaasa; grandfather of: Ellen Gradwell, Joshua Urness, Piper Rose, Evie, Judah; three step-grandchldren, Anthoni, Samantha and Tanner Wise; and four great-grandchildren; has gone to be with the Lord. His body was finally worn out by a vigorous and busy life and outliving two beloved wives, both named Patricia (Zeller and Wise). A master engineer, he built a boat, a full-sized airplane, and many scale model airplanes that won national awards. His last big project was a 1/8 scale, Great Northern 844 Steam Locomotive, and tender. His imagination for machine design was without limit. But the same could be said for his generous ability to see a need and provide a remedy if he could. He loved his family, his friends, Rush Limbaugh, and his two Pats. He was admired and respected, by so many, even if they voted "the other way." What a presence, what a life, what a legacy! He will be sorely, greatly missed!
A Celebration of Living will be held at Christ Center Church, 5800 Kimber Rd., Cashmere, WA, 98815, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Memorials in the name of Duane Kaasa Memorial Maker Scholarship can be sent to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
