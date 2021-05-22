Duane Polley
Chelan, WA
Duane Walter Polley, 94, of Chelan, WA, passed away on May 13, 2021. He had a stroke Mother’s Day morning. He was born to Alma and Lloyd Polley on September 19, 1926, and was raised in Chelan. Duane was a World War II veteran, serving on the USS Comfort hospital ship.
He married Lillian Craig on October 15, 1948. Lillian and Duane were just a little shy of being married 73 years.
Duane went to business school, and he and his brother, Lloyd, owned the Chelan Shoe Store and Men’s Apparel for many years. Duane and his father built his and Lillian's home. He also remodeled houses and sold them. He built and owned two duplexes, which were rentals.
Duane loved hunting, fishing, golfing, going up to Rex Creek and going to coffee with his friends. Most of all, he loved his family and boy did they love him back! He was always there for his loved ones.
Duane would give you the shirt off his back, only to then tell you that your hair is stupid looking! His great-grandchildren gave him nickname, "Grumpy Gus " (he loved it).
Duane was a funny, loving, hard working, and stubborn man, who will be heart achingly missed.
Duane is survived by his wife, Lillian; children: Linda and Janis (Patrick); grandchildren: Meghan (Jim), Gabrielle (Paul), Casey (Cindy), Keely Anne (Leo), and Jessica (Chad); great-grandchildren: Tristan, Nolan, Thomas, Halee, Ethan and Grace; nephew, Scott; and niece, Barb. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; mother, Alma; brother, Lloyd; and son-in-law, Tom.
Private family services will be held in the future.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrosechapel.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.